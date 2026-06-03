Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. Sells 84,532 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $37,697,890.72. Following the sale, the director owned 214,092 shares in the company, valued at $95,476,468.32. The trade was a 28.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE DELL traded down $14.28 on Wednesday, hitting $421.03. 14,132,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,501. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.17 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.89. The company has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Article Title

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Article Title

The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Positive Sentiment: A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Article Title

A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Article Title

Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Negative Sentiment: A few pieces warn that Dell’s rapid run-up leaves little room for disappointment, with at least one strategist arguing the shares look stretched near recent highs. Article Title

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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