Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl Sells 175,901 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $34,936,060.44.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $14.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,501. The business's fifty day moving average is $233.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. The company has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Article Title

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Article Title

The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Positive Sentiment: A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Article Title

A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Article Title

Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Negative Sentiment: A few pieces warn that Dell’s rapid run-up leaves little room for disappointment, with at least one strategist arguing the shares look stretched near recent highs. Article Title

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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