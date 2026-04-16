Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.74.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $16.03 on Thursday, reaching $193.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,315,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 92 shares in the company, valued at $14,009.76. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock valued at $406,651,043. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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