Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company's current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.58.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $240.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.45 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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