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5 Tech Stocks Holding Their Ground Through the AI Trade Pullback

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
August 3, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Datadog Right Now?

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Datadog (DDOG)
3.7986 of 5 stars		$276.253.1%N/A727.28Moderate Buy$268.61
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
4.9802 of 5 stars		$48.942.2%1.16%45.89Moderate Buy$67.31
Dell Technologies (DELL)
4.9802 of 5 stars		$415.152.4%0.61%33.14Moderate Buy$494.67
NetApp (NTAP)
4.2271 of 5 stars		$182.782.4%1.14%28.81Hold$169.33
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
4.63 of 5 stars		$115.76-0.2%1.45%37.60Moderate Buy$123.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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