Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $207.34 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.76 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here