Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $407.98 and last traded at $403.5490. Approximately 4,832,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,586,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.88.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.18. The stock has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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