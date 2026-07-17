Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1.5% Higher - What's Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $407.15 and last traded at $397.1780. 7,274,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 8,651,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $369.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here