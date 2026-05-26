Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.64 and last traded at $305.56. 10,200,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,986,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.19.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server business remains a key growth driver, with articles highlighting rising demand for AI infrastructure and sovereign AI deployments as catalysts for future revenue. Article Title

Dell’s AI server business remains a key growth driver, with articles highlighting rising demand for AI infrastructure and sovereign AI deployments as catalysts for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Sentiment ahead of Dell’s Q1 earnings is upbeat, with analysts and traders betting the company can extend its rally if AI server demand and PC momentum show up in results. Article Title

Sentiment ahead of Dell’s Q1 earnings is upbeat, with analysts and traders betting the company can extend its rally if AI server demand and PC momentum show up in results. Positive Sentiment: Lenovo’s strong quarter lifted the whole hardware group, helping Dell shares rise on hopes that PC demand and AI hardware spending are improving. Article Title

Lenovo’s strong quarter lifted the whole hardware group, helping Dell shares rise on hopes that PC demand and AI hardware spending are improving. Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled a new AI-ready data center infrastructure suite, reinforcing the company’s positioning in high-growth enterprise AI and storage markets. Article Title

Dell unveiled a new AI-ready data center infrastructure suite, reinforcing the company’s positioning in high-growth enterprise AI and storage markets. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews and commentary pieces are focused on Dell’s earnings, valuation, and whether the AI trade still has room to run; these add attention but do not confirm a new fundamental development. Article Title

Several previews and commentary pieces are focused on Dell’s earnings, valuation, and whether the AI trade still has room to run; these add attention but do not confirm a new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also watching for risks that strong AI demand may not fully offset margin pressure from macro uncertainty and intense PC competition when Dell reports earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at $33,420,695.41. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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