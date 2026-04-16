Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 6% Higher - Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.98 and last traded at $187.9630. 2,565,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,442,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.11.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $11,308,008.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,009.76. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock valued at $406,651,043. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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