Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) were down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $426.15 and last traded at $433.7150. Approximately 20,497,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 9,504,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.4410.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is getting more bullish, with multiple firms lifting price targets sharply higher, including Goldman Sachs, Bernstein, Citic Securities, Daiwa, and others, reinforcing the view that Dell still has upside after its recent run. Citic Securities price target raise

Wall Street is getting more bullish, with multiple firms lifting price targets sharply higher, including Goldman Sachs, Bernstein, Citic Securities, Daiwa, and others, reinforcing the view that Dell still has upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: Demand for AI servers remains the central catalyst: Dell’s earnings strength, large backlog, and commentary that it is “the general contractor” of the AI buildout are keeping investors focused on continued infrastructure spending. AI buildout article

Demand for AI servers remains the central catalyst: Dell’s earnings strength, large backlog, and commentary that it is “the general contractor” of the AI buildout are keeping investors focused on continued infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s push into AI PCs is also seen as a new growth avenue for Dell, with Dell laptops expected to be among the first to use Nvidia’s new PC chip, potentially expanding Dell’s consumer and enterprise hardware opportunity. Nvidia PC chip article

Nvidia’s push into AI PCs is also seen as a new growth avenue for Dell, with Dell laptops expected to be among the first to use Nvidia’s new PC chip, potentially expanding Dell’s consumer and enterprise hardware opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s new XPS 13 launch is helping sentiment too, because it gives the company a fresh consumer-laptop story and positions it directly against Apple’s MacBook Neo while the stock is already being driven by AI momentum. Reuters XPS 13 article

Dell’s new XPS 13 launch is helping sentiment too, because it gives the company a fresh consumer-laptop story and positions it directly against Apple’s MacBook Neo while the stock is already being driven by AI momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around HPE’s huge earnings beat is indirectly supportive for Dell because it validates strong AI-server demand across the industry, but it also reminds investors that Dell faces rising competition from other infrastructure vendors. HPE AI mania article

Coverage around HPE’s huge earnings beat is indirectly supportive for Dell because it validates strong AI-server demand across the industry, but it also reminds investors that Dell faces rising competition from other infrastructure vendors. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators are starting to warn that Dell’s valuation may be getting ahead of fundamentals after the sharp rally, which could create volatility if expectations become too stretched. Valuation warning article

Some analysts and commentators are starting to warn that Dell’s valuation may be getting ahead of fundamentals after the sharp rally, which could create volatility if expectations become too stretched. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted Dell was slipping intraday and could snap its winning streak, reflecting that some traders are taking profits even amid the broader AI enthusiasm. Dell stock streak article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,071,687 shares of company stock worth $501,560,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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