Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 9.3% - Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $451.36 and last traded at $441.81. Approximately 7,140,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,583,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.15.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares are being lifted by a strong read-through from Super Micro Computer (SMCI) , whose preliminary update showed more than $60 billion in new orders and a record backlog, reinforcing the idea that AI server spending remains robust. Article Title

Shares are being lifted by a strong read-through from , whose preliminary update showed more than and a record backlog, reinforcing the idea that AI server spending remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted that Dell is benefiting from renewed enthusiasm for AI hardware names, with analysts and commentators pointing to Dell as a likely winner from continued AI server demand. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted that Dell is benefiting from renewed enthusiasm for AI hardware names, with analysts and commentators pointing to Dell as a likely winner from continued AI server demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized Dell’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including reports that its ISG sales jumped 181% on $12 billion in AI server revenue , underscoring momentum in the company’s data-center business. Article Title

Recent coverage also emphasized Dell’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including reports that its on , underscoring momentum in the company’s data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary this morning leaned constructive, with Dell receiving a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and continued attention around its AI growth story. Article Title

Brokerage commentary this morning leaned constructive, with Dell receiving a consensus rating and continued attention around its AI growth story. Negative Sentiment: Earlier this week, Dell had sold off along with the broader market, showing that the stock has still been vulnerable to volatility despite the recent AI-driven rebound. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 9.3%

The firm has a market cap of $286.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here