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Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Delta Air Lines logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Delta Air Lines from $85 to $114 and kept an overweight rating. The new target suggests about 32.2% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment on DAL remains broadly positive, with 22 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings. The consensus view is a Moderate Buy, and the average price target sits at $99.15.
  • Delta recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.56 EPS versus the $1.49 estimate and revenue of $17.67 billion versus $17.43 billion expected. Revenue rose 18.7% year over year, even as the stock traded down slightly on Monday.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company's previous close.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,331 shares of company stock worth $6,110,788. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 6,944 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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Analyst Recommendations for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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