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Analysts See Major Upside for These 5 Stocks

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 13, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in NVIDIA Right Now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9808 of 5 stars		$207.37-1.7%0.48%31.75Buy$303.84
Micron Technology (MU)
4.9815 of 5 stars		$938.27-4.2%0.06%21.28Buy$1,263.76
Energy Transfer (ET)
4.5249 of 5 stars		$20.021.8%6.74%16.68Buy$23.45
Vistra (VST)
4.9048 of 5 stars		$157.86-0.6%0.58%26.44Buy$230.31
Mastercard (MA)
4.9438 of 5 stars		$534.801.5%0.65%30.95Buy$653.78
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