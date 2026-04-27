Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.1212, but opened at $16.00. Demant A/S shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

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Demant A/S Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company's flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant's product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

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