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Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Denison Mine logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Denison Mine has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven brokerages, with six buy ratings and one hold. The average 12-month price target is $5.375.
  • Recent research actions were mixed: Zacks Research downgraded the stock to hold, while Scotiabank reiterated outperform and RBC initiated coverage with an outperform rating.
  • The stock last traded at $2.82, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and Denison’s main business remains uranium exploration and development, anchored by its Wheeler River Project.
  • Interested in Denison Mine? Here are five stocks we like better.

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Get Free Report) TSE: DML has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

DNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Denison Mine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mine

Denison Mine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Denison Mine has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mine

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. NYSEAMERICAN: DNN is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company's core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison's flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

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Analyst Recommendations for Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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