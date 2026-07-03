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DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
DENTSPLY SIRONA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $11.67 and last changing hands at $11.65. The move comes as investors watch whether the stock can sustain the breakout.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed but cautious: analysts have an average rating of Hold with an average price target of $13.55. Recent calls included Barclays cutting its target to $9.00 and Citigroup assigning a $10.00 sell rating.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed revenue beat expectations but EPS missed slightly, while insiders have been buying shares recently. Institutional investors continue to dominate ownership, holding about 95.7% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $11.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 4,795,828 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Barber purchased 15,175 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,716.84. The trade was a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Mckeon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $167,342,000 after buying an additional 458,744 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 149,384 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 4,351,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $55,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,637 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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