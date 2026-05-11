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Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives "Sell" Rating from UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Derwent London logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on Derwent London and kept a GBX 1,650 target price, implying about 4.84% downside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts were mixed but cautious: several recently cut price targets, and the overall consensus from MarketBeat is “Hold” with an average target price of GBX 2,022.86.
  • Derwent London’s shares opened at GBX 1,734, while the company reported strong profitability metrics in its latest earnings, including GBX 98.40 EPS and a 40.73% net margin.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Derwent London.

Derwent London (LON:DLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock's current price.

DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 1,925 to GBX 1,650 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,410 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,850 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,296 to GBX 2,210 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,022.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLN

Derwent London Stock Performance

LON DLN opened at GBX 1,734 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,469.33 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,740.77.

Derwent London (LON:DLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 98.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Derwent London had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,603, for a total value of £39,578.07. Also, insider Paul M. Williams sold 3,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,603, for a total transaction of £55,431.74. Insiders sold a total of 8,694 shares of company stock worth $13,936,482 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

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Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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