Desjardins Upgrades Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to Moderate Buy

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins to a "moderate buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$76.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$85.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$95.62.

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Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$87.53 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$52.75 and a 12 month high of C$96.53. The company has a market cap of C$103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.17.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.48 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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