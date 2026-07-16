Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Update

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,224,430 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 2,165,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 277,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Destiny Tech100 by 403.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,973 shares of the company's stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 157.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 13,239.0% in the second quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 40,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 1,233,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,444. Destiny Tech100 has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Destiny Tech100 is an investment company that focuses on providing exposure to a portfolio of high-growth technology businesses. The company’s strategy is centered on identifying innovative private and public technology-related companies that it believes have significant long-term potential.

As a specialty investment vehicle, Destiny Tech100 is designed for investors seeking access to the technology sector through a diversified approach rather than through a single operating business.

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