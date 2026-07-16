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Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Destiny Tech100 fell sharply in June, dropping 43.5% to 1,224,430 shares as of June 30. That represents 11.3% of the stock sold short, with a short-interest ratio of just 0.5 days.
  • Several institutional investors increased their holdings in the company, including Jane Street Group, Cetera Investment Advisers, and Kestra Advisory Services. Noble Wealth Management PBC also reported a large percentage increase in its position.
  • The stock rose 2.2% on Thursday to $27.12, though trading volume came in below average. The shares remain well below their 52-week high of $72.87 and above their 52-week low of $19.71.
  • Interested in Destiny Tech100? Here are five stocks we like better.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,224,430 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 2,165,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 277,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Destiny Tech100 by 403.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,973 shares of the company's stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 157.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 13,239.0% in the second quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 40,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 1,233,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,444. Destiny Tech100 has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Destiny Tech100 is an investment company that focuses on providing exposure to a portfolio of high-growth technology businesses. The company’s strategy is centered on identifying innovative private and public technology-related companies that it believes have significant long-term potential.

As a specialty investment vehicle, Destiny Tech100 is designed for investors seeking access to the technology sector through a diversified approach rather than through a single operating business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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