Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

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Monster Beverage Trading Up 14.1%

NASDAQ MNST traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.71. 2,106,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,608. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $59,170,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2,436.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,109 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 130.6% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,542,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

Key Monster Beverage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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