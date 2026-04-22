Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $205.00 to $186.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.82.

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3M Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MMM opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $446,558.75. This represents a 66.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about 3M

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3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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