Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.55.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8%

HCA opened at $442.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.01. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $329.72 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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