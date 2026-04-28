Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,600 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 6,200 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,204.29.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,751. 12,516,091 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,339,121. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,574 and a 12-month high of GBX 6,522.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,458.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,801.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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