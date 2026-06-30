Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $263.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $268.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.08.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,188. The company's 50 day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $222.70 and a twelve month high of $496.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities upgraded Honeywell International (HON) from neutral to outperform and set a $255 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Read More

Daiwa Securities upgraded Honeywell International (HON) from and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell completed its long-planned Aerospace spin-off , launching Honeywell Aerospace as a separate public company under HONA and leaving HON as a more focused automation company. The restructuring also included a reverse stock split and a new trading setup for shareholders. Article link

Honeywell completed its long-planned , launching Honeywell Aerospace as a separate public company under and leaving HON as a more focused automation company. The restructuring also included a and a new trading setup for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Honeywell Technologies will release second-quarter results on July 23 and discuss its 2026 outlook, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch as the new standalone structure starts trading. Article link

Management said Honeywell Technologies will release and discuss its 2026 outlook, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch as the new standalone structure starts trading. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines suggest investors are still digesting the breakup, with one report noting the stock sank after officially completing the aerospace spin-off. That reaction reflects uncertainty around the new valuation of the remaining HON business and the impact of the reorganization. Article link

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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