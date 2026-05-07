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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Sell" Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
J D Wetherspoon logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a "Sell" rating on J D Wetherspoon with a GBX 460 price target, implying roughly a 23.7% downside from the stock's recent close.
  • Wetherspoon has issued its third profit warning as rising industry costs bite, warning of margin pressure and near‑term headwinds to earnings.
  • Analyst views are mixed—one Buy (Jefferies, GBX 840), two Holds and one Sell—giving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and a target of GBX 666.67; the company has offset some concerns with a 770,000‑share buyback and sales growth from airport/transport expansion, but carries very high leverage (debt‑to‑equity ~358.5).
  • Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential downside of 23.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JDW. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 666.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 12.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 602.92. 754,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 629.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.07. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 530.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 814.50. The stock has a market cap of £635.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that J D Wetherspoon will post 52.8508772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about J D Wetherspoon

Here are the key news stories impacting J D Wetherspoon this week:

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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