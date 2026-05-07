Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Sell" Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential downside of 23.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JDW. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 666.67.

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J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 12.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 602.92. 754,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 629.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.07. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 530.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 814.50. The stock has a market cap of £635.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that J D Wetherspoon will post 52.8508772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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