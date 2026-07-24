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Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 7,851.9% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Deutsche Boerse logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Deutsche Boerse jumped 7,851.9% in July, rising to 147,747 shares as of July 15 from 1,858 shares at the end of June. Despite the surge, the short-interest ratio remains very low at 0.1 days.
  • Shares of DBOEY rose 2.0% to $29.30, with the stock trading near the middle of its 52-week range. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion and a relatively low beta of 0.44.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations, with Deutsche Boerse reporting $0.40 EPS versus the $0.39 consensus and revenue of $1.92 billion versus $1.90 billion expected. Analysts currently rate the stock an average of “Hold”.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Boerse.

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 147,747 shares, a growth of 7,851.9% from the June 30th total of 1,858 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,992,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Boerse to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on DBOEY

Deutsche Boerse Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $29.30. 114,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,936. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 33.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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