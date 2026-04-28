Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $24.18. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 5,355 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Boerse to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBOEY

Deutsche Boerse Stock Up 0.1%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 32.32%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

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