Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $12.7870 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.29 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Lufthansa to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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