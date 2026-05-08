Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to "Underweight" Rating by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLAKY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,628 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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