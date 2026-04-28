Devon Energy (DVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $4.1279 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,177,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,680. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,097.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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