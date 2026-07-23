DexCom (DXCM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect DexCom to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $1.2903 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $71.43 on Thursday. DexCom has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,241 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $530,897,000 after buying an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $352,781,000 after buying an additional 686,228 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,128,114 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $207,613,000 after buying an additional 220,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $205,932,000 after buying an additional 2,658,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,340,199 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 1,234,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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