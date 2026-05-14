DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 20,205 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,794. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 1.11.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key DHI Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting DHI Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: K LIU raised its EPS forecasts for DHI Group across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027 and FY2027, signaling improving expectations for the company’s earnings trajectory. DHI Group analyst estimate updates

K LIU raised its EPS forecasts for DHI Group across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027 and FY2027, signaling improving expectations for the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to the company’s recent earnings beat, where DHI Group reported $0.08 per share versus $0.04 expected and revenue topped estimates, reinforcing confidence in its near-term fundamentals. DHI Group earnings results

Analysts continue to point to the company’s recent earnings beat, where DHI Group reported $0.08 per share versus $0.04 expected and revenue topped estimates, reinforcing confidence in its near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: DHI Group is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro Investor Conference on May 18, which could increase investor attention but does not by itself change fundamentals. Investor conference announcement

DHI Group is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro Investor Conference on May 18, which could increase investor attention but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One director sold 20,000 shares for about $76,600, a transaction that may be watched closely but is not large enough on its own to change the company’s outlook. Director stock sale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,779.82. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DHI Group by 1,940.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company's stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

Further Reading

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