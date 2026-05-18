DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Barrington Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.08% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.83.

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DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.11. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DHI Group

In other news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $425,347.77. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 122.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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