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DHL Group (DHLGY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
DHL Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DHL Group will report quarterly results on April 30, with analysts forecasting $0.8110 EPS and $23.70 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • In the prior quarter DHL posted $1.05 EPS (missing estimates) while revenue of $25.72 billion beat consensus; the stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion and carries a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Interested in DHL Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8110 per share and revenue of $23.7021 billion for the quarter.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect DHL Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHL Group Stock Down 0.0%

OTCMKTS DHLGY opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. DHL Group has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHL Group

DHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Read More

Earnings History for DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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