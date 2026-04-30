DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

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DHL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DHLGY traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. DHL Group has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHL Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHL Group

About DHL Group

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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