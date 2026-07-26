DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 345.0% in July

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,818 shares, an increase of 345.0% from the June 30th total of 18,160 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHLGY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DHL Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHLGY

DHL Group Price Performance

Shares of DHL Group stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. DHL Group has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DHL Group Company Profile

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Further Reading

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