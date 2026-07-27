Diamondback Energy (FANG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to announce earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $4.9131 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $204.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.82. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $221.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 83,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $15,593,458.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 851,530 shares in the company, valued at $159,338,293.60. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,451.68. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,691 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,752. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $487,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,010 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,775,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,127.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 339,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,120,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $446,523,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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