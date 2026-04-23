DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $256.6650 million for the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE DRH opened at $10.09 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DiamondRock Hospitality's payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $774,311.61. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 541,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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