Diane Bonina Sells 14,856 Shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) VP Diane Bonina sold 14,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,937,816.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,473.16. This trade represents a 48.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Bonina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Diane Bonina sold 4,408 shares of Federal Signal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $567,530.00.

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Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.09. 360,215 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,897. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $174,476,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,967,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $234,095,000 after buying an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,582 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $72,534,000 after buying an additional 265,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FSS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.33.

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About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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