Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.8182.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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