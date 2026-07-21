Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.99 and last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 837649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $3,157,086.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

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