Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading 5.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.55 and last traded at $100.4050. Approximately 103,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 983,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DNTH. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $3,157,086.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

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