DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.72.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 780,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,131. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here