Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $89.3050, with a volume of 106229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 2.80%.The company had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,214,241.82. This represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers purchased 1,360 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 458.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,603 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 330,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,962 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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