Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 7.9% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.44 and last traded at $83.6180. 41,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 351,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 2.80%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas S. Timko acquired 672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,692.80. This represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $8,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,104,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,055,833.60. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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