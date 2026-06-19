Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.98 and traded as high as $69.78. Digi International shares last traded at $69.1580, with a volume of 461,114 shares traded.

Get Digi International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digi International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 14,182 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $930,481.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,657.99. The trade was a 34.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Freeland sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,892. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,008 shares of company stock worth $8,320,222. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,635 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Digi International by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digi International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digi International wasn't on the list.

While Digi International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here