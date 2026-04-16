Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Down 4.9% - What's Next?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.3850. 182,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 302,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Digi International

Digi International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,131,607.60. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Freeland sold 1,355 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $62,113.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,204.08. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,455 shares of company stock valued at $616,357. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digi International by 1,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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