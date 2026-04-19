Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now - April 19th

Adobe, Ziff Davis, and DoubleVerify are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing or monetizing digital content and services—examples include streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers, gaming firms and ad‑tech companies. For investors they typically offer growth potential driven by advertising, subscriptions or in‑app purchases and network effects, but carry risks from intense competition, high content or user‑acquisition costs and evolving regulation or consumer habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

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Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

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