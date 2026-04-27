Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLR. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.79.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

DLR opened at $200.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,219,256,000 after buying an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 197,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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